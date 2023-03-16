An Ontario Lottery Winner Found Out She Scored $50K While Teaching & Her Reaction Was So French
"C'est fantastique!”
Which Canadian language would you involuntarily start speaking if you became an Ontario lottery winner? Karen Lutzko knows.
According to OLG, the Oakville resident won an impressive $50,000 on her Daily Keno 8 Pick during the February 9, 2023, midday draw.
Surprisingly, Lutzko, who plays the lottery regularly, admitted the winnings are just her latest stroke of good fortune, having previously won a $1 million jackpot in 2009.
The French tutor also revealed that she'd scanned her life-changing ticket while tutoring a student online.
“I said, ‘Oh mon Dieu!’ I was so happy – I felt euphoria, then thought about how great this summer is going to be!"
The mother of four said she felt blessed by her latest winning experience.
"This is an added blessing to my life. It feels exhilarating – c'est fantastique!" she smiled.
As for her immediate plans for the funds, Lutzko said she plans to pay some bills and leave the province for a while.
"I'd like to take a trip to Europe! I will live comfortably with this win," she concluded.
What are the odds of daily Keno?
The odds vary depending on how much your bet is and how much money you hope to win.
However, the odds of winning $50K like Lutzko is between 1 in 15,464, according to OLG.
How to claim $1,000 from OLG?
To claim a lottery prize of $1,000 or more, you'll need to visit the OLG Prize Centre. You can schedule an appointment by dialling 1-800-387-0098.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.