An Ontario Lottery Winner Got $500K Richer At A Toronto Raptors Game & It's His 3rd Jackpot
He got moved to courtside seats.
An Ontario lottery winner proved that some people really do have all the luck this month after scoring his third jackpot in five years.
According to OLG, Oshawa resident Steven Antal won a whopping $550,000 after turning the lotto company's Bigger Spin wheel at Scotiabank Arena.
Antal, a retired automotive worker, has been playing the lottery regularly for the last two decades, a commitment that is clearly paying off for him.
"This is my third big win! I won $250,000 in 2018 and $100,000 in 2019," he said while being interviewed after his spin.
Despite the novelty of winning being long gone, Antal's family made sure to be in the crowd for his latest pull.
"When the wheel landed on $550,000, I looked out in the crowd to see the faces of my family giving me a thumbs up," he recalled.
And, as if all that wasn't wholesome enough, Antal revealed that the massive payday ended with him attending his first-ever Raptors game.
"Then we were escorted to our courtside seats to see the game up close. What a way to experience my first Raptors game! It was amazing," the winner gushed.
A family man at heart, Antal says his immediate plans for the money are to visit some relatives.
"I'm also planning a trip to British Columbia to visit family. I'm so happy," he smiled.
"The best part about this experience is that I won, the Raptors won, and I got to have this incredible experience with my family," the retiree concluded.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.