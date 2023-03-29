An Ontario Lottery Winner Scored A $100K Ticket After His Wife Told Him He 'Seemed Lucky'
“My wife told me to go buy a lottery ticket."
What's the point of becoming an Ontario lottery winner if you don't have someone special to share it with? Thankfully, that's not a problem for Parminder Sidhu.
According to OLG, the Brampton resident won a whopping $100,000 in the February 15, 2023, Lotto 6/49 draw.
While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Sidhu admitted that it was actually his wife's spot-on intuition that compelled him to buy the ticket.
"My wife told me to go buy a lottery ticket because I seemed lucky on that day. I asked for a Lotto 6/49, and the cashier added Encore accidentally," the 48-year-old father said.
"He was going to fix the error and get me a new ticket, but l decided to keep it," he added.
Despite the good omen, it wasn't until about ten days later that Sidhu checked his ticket and discovered the win.
Having already predicted the life-changing event, his wife, of course, reacted with a simple "I told you so."
"I was counting all the zeros. I was really calm but so happy. It felt like a gift. When I told my wife, she said, 'Yep, I was right! I knew you were lucky!'" the father added.
As for immediate plans for the winnings, the family man said most of the funds woud be saved for his son's education so that he can graduate debt free.
If that doesn't bring a tear to your eye in these challenging times, nothing will.
When is the next Lotto 6/49 draw?
Every Wednesday and Saturday, Lotto 6/49 draws take place. Tickets are available for purchase until 9:30 pm.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.