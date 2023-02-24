Ontario Lottery Winner Scored $250K While Drinking Coffee At Tim Hortons & It's So Canadian
Think of all the double-doubles this could buy. 🇨🇦
An Ontario man found out he won $250,000 in the most Canadian way possible. Thirty-seven-year-old David Cornell went to Tim Hortons for a coffee and ended up leaving a whole lot richer.
The London construction-worker brought his OLG Instant Diamond Club tickets to the iconic Canadian coffee chain and realized he'd won Game #2328.
"My wife and I were at Tim Hortons having coffee and playing our tickets – that’s when I discovered my win," Cornell said in an OLG press release.
"We were both shocked. We didn’t think it was real until I scanned it on the OLG App."
Cornell added that he "always told [his] wife that [he] used up all [his] luck on her," but it seems he had a bit more luck to spare. He said the win feels "overwhelming in the most exciting way."
He was initially drawn to the winning ticket because of its size and purchased it at Pond Mills Variety on Commissioners Road in London.
"I thought you must win big with a ticket this big," he said and clearly, he was onto something.
So what will Cornell do with the $250,000? According to the press release, he is thinking about taking his wife on vacation and investing the rest of the money.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
