Lotto Max Jackpot Hits $70M In Ontario But 7 People Still Got Richer This Week
Check your tickets!
If you're somebody that likes to wait until the Ontario lottery jackpot gets ridiculously high before jumping into the race, today could be your lucky day.
According to OLG, the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw will be a whopping $70 million after no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's game, which was set at $65 million.
However, while no one was able to take home the mega sum, plenty of big winners were still have something to celebrate. Two Maxmillions prize-winning tickets were sold in Norfolk county alone, each worth $1 million.
Meanwhile, a second prize-winning ticket worth $323,517.80 was sold in Windsor, and four Encore prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Scarborough, Niagara region, Parry Sound, and Nepean.
So a handful of people are still richer than they were yesterday!
But no one has been fortunate enough to match all seven Lotto Max numbers and the elusive jackpot has gone unclaimed for weeks now. Although two lucky people from Ontario and Quebec did win the $1 Maxmillions prize over the weekend as well.
According to a statement on OLG's website, "jackpots start at $10 million and can grow to $70 million."
Draws are held every Tuesday and Friday, with Lotto Max tickets sold until 10:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on draw nights.
The game gives three sets of numbers per $5 play, with each group consisting of seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot for the next draw will be on Friday, March 25. So fingers crossed and good luck!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.