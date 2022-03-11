Editions

Lotto Max Winner From Toronto Scores A Whopping $30M & Says His Stomach Was In Knots

“I just kept repeating, ‘I won the lottery.’”

Lotto Max winner Patrick Hale holding his $30 million cheque.

OLG | Handout

A Toronto lottery winner plans to make the "world a better place" with his newfound fortune.

Patrick Hale, a 56-year-old building supervisor, won Lotto Max's top prize of $30 million in a draw on February 4, 2022, and says his wife still doesn't believe him.

"It was 6 a.m., and I was checking a few tickets, comparing my numbers against the winning numbers on OLG.ca. As I matched the numbers, I said to myself, 'I won the lottery,'" Hale told OLG.

Hale said he woke his wife up to share the good news, but she was in disbelief and "didn't say anything."

"I just kept repeating, 'I won the lottery' and sat there feeling numb. My stomach was in knots."

Presumably, once the shock of becoming one of Ontario's newest millionaires wore off, Hale shared the news with his family and friends who reminded him that regardless of the money, he was still the same guy.

"They all said in their own words that having this money wouldn't change who I am as a person. It was an emotional experience to accept those words of praise."

Hale plans on using the money to retire, upgrade to a new house and car, travel across Canada and help others now that his wallet can match the size of his heart.

"This win won't change me, it's just going to allow me to help more people. Now my heart can be bigger."

In his quest to help others, Hale said he plans on using his money to follow his dreams of becoming an inventor and develop "tools that will make life easier and the world a better place."

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

