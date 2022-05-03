Several Winning Ontario Lottery Tickets Will Expire This Month & You Could Be Missing Out
Time to start emptying out your pockets and checking your spam folders.
A handful of winning Ontario lottery tickets will expire for good this May, and the prizes are no joke.
According to OLG, five unclaimed winnings are currently scheduled to go kaput over the next couple of weeks, and some are worth tens of thousands of dollars.
At least two of the yet-to-be collected prizes will be defunct by as early as this Sunday. These prizes include a Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $25,000 and an Encore ticket worth $100,000.
The former was sold in Pickering and the latter in a Rural/Northern community.
So, you're definitely going to want to check your jeans or junk folder if you lost a lottery ticket this time last year.
The next fortune on the chopping block is an Encore ticket worth $10,000, expiring on May 12, 2022.
Yeah, that's a lot of money to be lost in less than two weeks.
Thankfully, the other two prizes offer slightly more leeway with their time limits, both stretching into the end of the month.
A Lotto 6/49 ticket worth a life-changing $96,020.10 will expire on May 26, 2022, followed by another prize of the same game worth $57,065.30 on May 29, 2022.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation give its players exactly one year to claim their prize before the tickets expire.
If lottery news has something to say lately, it's that the province is full of aloof lotto players.
On Sunday, the corporation announced that a winning Ontario lottery ticket worth over $11 million went unclaimed in Prince Edward/Hastings County region after being drawn on April 30, 2022.
Check your tickets, people!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.