Winning Lottery Ticket Worth Over $21M Was Sold In Ontario So Check Your Pockets

Today could be your lucky day!

Lotto Max jackpot sign in Ottawa, Ontario.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

It's time to check your pockets! A winning lottery ticket was recently sold in Ontario and it is worth over $21 million.

According to an OLG press release, someone in the Kawartha Lakes area is about to get a whole lot richer, thanks to the February 26, 2022, LOTTO 6/49 draw.

If you won, the company is asking you to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss how to claim your newfound $21,593,703.80.

You can check to see if you have the winning numbers by visiting their website or checking the OLG app.

However, if this wasn't your lucky draw, you might not want to throw away all your lottery tickets just yet. There are also tons of unclaimed lotto prizes up for grabs on previous draws.

There's one Encore Lotto Max ticket that is set to expire on April 30, 2022, worth $1,000,000. If you bought a ticket in the Welland area during that time, make sure to double-check your numbers.

There are also five winning tickets expiring throughout the month of May, with the biggest one being worth $96,020.10. If you participated in the LOTTO 6/49 in the rural northern area of the province, give your tickets one last skim before throwing them away.

Additionally, a winning LOTTO 6/49 ticket worth $57,065.30 was sold in Mississauga and is set to expire on May 29, 2022.

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, March 2 and is currently estimated to be a $5 million jackpot, with a guaranteed $1 million prize.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

