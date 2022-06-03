An Unclaimed Lotto Ticket Worth $1M Is About To Expire In Toronto & The Suspense Is Real
Are you always losing something?
Check your pockets, folks! A winning lottery ticket worth a whopping $1 million is about to expire, and it could be all yours, especially if you're the forgetful type.
According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), a Lotto Max ticket worth a cold million expires on June 15, 2022, leaving its owner less than two weeks to collect their massive prize.
So, if you've suddenly come across a lost ticket with the numbers 1-18-22-31-32-40-43, congratulations, you just became a bonafide millionaire.
OLG says the win particularly pertains to those who bought multiple tickets, especially if they were for the game Encore.
It's also worth noting that the ticket was bought within the Toronto core, so if you're a forgetful person that lives downtown. You should be getting very sweaty palms right now.
Oh, and if you're wondering how often people buy gigantic prize-winning lotto tickets and forget about them? It's a lot.
There are currently four other giant Toronto core prizes that have yet to be claimed, including another $1 million Lotto Max ticket bought on January 7, 2022.
Last month, OLG announced that there were two weeks left to claim $500,000 for June 8, 2021, Lotto Max draw.
"A lot of times tickets get lost in jacket pockets," Tony Bitonti, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation spokesperson, told Narcity at the time. What an absolutely terrifying thought, so run home and check your socks if you have to, because you could become richer any second now.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.