Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 31 Are In & It's A $36 Million Jackpot

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 31 are in so you can check to see if you've become a whole lot richer.

With this lottery, there is a $36 million grand prize to be won!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 31

For the draw on December 31, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 7, 25, 30, 35, 38, 40, 49. The bonus is 27.

The number to have with Encore is 3709415,

There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada for the $36 million grand prize which means that the next jackpot for the draw on January 4 will be $43 million.

So, you could be starting off 2022 as a multimillionaire if you match all seven numbers in the next draw!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 28

In the previous draw on December 28, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 11, 12, 21, 27, 32, 43 and 49. Also, the bonus was 15.

The number to have with Encore was 1481235.

No ticket was sold that matched all the numbers so nobody took home the $28 million jackpot that was uo for grabs.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

