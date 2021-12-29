Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, December 28 Are In & It's A $28 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on December 28 have been revealed so you can check to see if you won anything.
With this lottery, there is a $28 million grand prize being offered!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 28
For the draw on December 28, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 11, 12, 21, 27, 32, 43 and 49. Also, the bonus is 15.
The number to have with Encore is 1481235.
There has been no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada for the $28 million grand prize which means that the next jackpot for the draw on December 31 will be $36 million.
So, you could be ringing in the new year as a multimillionaire if you match all seven numbers in the next draw!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 24
In the last draw on December 24, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 3, 11, 24, 25, 29, 32 and 42 with the bonus of 16.
Then for Encore, the winning number was 7700497.
No ticket was sold that matched all the numbers so nobody took home the $23 million jackpot that was offered.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.