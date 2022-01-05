Trending Tags

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 4 Are In & It's A $43 Million Jackpot

Get your tickets out! 💰

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on January 4 are in so it's time to check your tickets to see if you've become a whole lot richer.

With this lottery, there is a $43 million grand prize to be won!

For the draw on January 4, Lotto Max winning numbers are 7, 8, 13, 20, 25, 26 and 48. The bonus is 36.

The number to have with Encore is 5087631.

There was no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada for the $43 million grand prize, which means that the next jackpot for the draw on January 7 will be $50 million.

In addition, there will be two prizes of $1 million in Maxmillions.

That would definitely be a nice way to start off the new year!

For the draw on December 31, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 7, 25, 30, 35, 38, 40 and 49. The bonus was 27, and the Encore was 3709415.

No ticket was sold that matched all the numbers so nobody took home the $36 million jackpot that was up for grabs.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

