3 Lotto Winners In Alberta Won Big Money This Month & Here's How They Plan To Spend It
Three lottery players won huge sums of money in March and they have revealed how they are going to spend the cash.
Catherine Landry, from Parkland County; Lori-Ann Daly, from Grimshaw; and Stuart Stasuik, from Lethbridge all won $100,000 on the Lotto Max Extra prize, the Western Max Extra prize, and Lotto 6/49 draw respectively this month.
Landry told WCLC she was "crying and couldn't breathe" when she realized she had won the six-figure sum of money on the March 15 Lotto Max draw.
She plans to pay off her bills while she decided what to do with the rest of the winnings.
Daly, another Alberta winner, also won $100,000 but this time it was on the Western Max draw from March 4 after selecting the Extra option on her ticket.
She told WCLC that she "ran into the garage" to tell her husband after finding out they had won, before bursting into what she called a "happy dance".
She now plans to use the money to pay off some debt and then share it around with her family.
Stasuik was also celebrating when he found out that he took home the $100,000 prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw on March 9.
At first he said he didn't believe what he was seeing, but after double checking his ticket, he realized what had happened, he told WCLC.
He plans to spend the money on some home renovations and then using the rest to pay off bills.