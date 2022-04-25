NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winner From Alberta Thought He'd Won $100 Until He Checked His Ticket Again

"I looked again; I saw more zeroes!"

Western Canada Editor
Lotto Max winner Chad Perriot.

Lotto Max winner Chad Perriot.

WCLC

A lottery player in Alberta won a huge sum of money on the Lotto Max draw — but only after double checking his ticket.

Chad Perriot, from Grand Prairie, only thought he had won $100 on the March 29 Lotto Max draw but after a second inspection of his ticket using the Lotto app, he realized he was off by a long way. He had, in fact, won $100,000.

The winning number for the EXTRA part of the Lotto Max draw was 1112619 and Perriot matched the last six digits of it to scoop the big prize.

"I looked again; I saw more zeroes!," he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation as he claimed his prize.

One he found out that he had won a lot more than $100, he called his wife to share the good news.

"It still doesn’t feel real," he added.

Perriot plans to use his windfall towards some renovations on his property and then he said he will put some of the money away into savings.

The lucky location where he purchased his ticket was the Circle K located at 6801 Pinnacle Street in Grand Prairie.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...