Lotto Max Winner From Alberta Thought He'd Won $100 Until He Checked His Ticket Again
"I looked again; I saw more zeroes!"
A lottery player in Alberta won a huge sum of money on the Lotto Max draw — but only after double checking his ticket.
Chad Perriot, from Grand Prairie, only thought he had won $100 on the March 29 Lotto Max draw but after a second inspection of his ticket using the Lotto app, he realized he was off by a long way. He had, in fact, won $100,000.
The winning number for the EXTRA part of the Lotto Max draw was 1112619 and Perriot matched the last six digits of it to scoop the big prize.
"I looked again; I saw more zeroes!," he told the Western Canada Lottery Corporation as he claimed his prize.
One he found out that he had won a lot more than $100, he called his wife to share the good news.
"It still doesn’t feel real," he added.
Perriot plans to use his windfall towards some renovations on his property and then he said he will put some of the money away into savings.
The lucky location where he purchased his ticket was the Circle K located at 6801 Pinnacle Street in Grand Prairie.