Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 11 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

Plus, two Maxmillions are up for grabs!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 11 are out now and you can check your tickets to see if you won anything.

With this Lotto Max draw, there is a $50 million jackpot up for grabs along with two Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 11

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the March 11 draw are 5, 7, 12, 22, 28, 43 and 47. Also, the bonus number is 1.

When it comes to Encore, the winning number is 3688410.

For the two Maxmillions prizes, the winning numbers are:

  • 5, 8, 9, 29, 32, 47 and 50
  • 5, 10, 18, 26, 34, 38 and 46

While there was no winning ticket sold for the $50 million jackpot, there was a winning ticket sold in Ontario for one of the Maxmillions.

Since nobody is taking home the grand prize this time, the next jackpot on March 15 will be a massive $55 million and four Maxmillions will be available to be won!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 8

Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 8 were 10, 12, 13, 18, 25, 26 and 37 with a bonus of 39.

If you also got Encore, the winning number for that was 9294701.

There was a $40 million grand prize jackpot up for grabs with the draw but no winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

