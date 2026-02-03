This new Canadian coin looks like a gold dime but it's worth so much more than 10 cents

canadianc oins including dimes, quarters and loonies

Canadian coins.

Stefan Malloch | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

A new Canadian coin looks like a gold dime.

While this fancy coin has a similar design, it's worth much more than 10 cents.

Recently, the Royal Canadian Mint revealed the new Tall Ships: Ketch Rig — Pure Gold Coin designed by Canadian artist Yves Bérubé.

It's the fifth coin in the Mint's Tall Ships series, which offers a "window into the past" when wooden ships like the schooner or ketch sailed the St. Lawrence.

The reverse side of the new coin features two views of a ketch: one sailing in the distance, and one aground at low tide.

Also, a horse-drawn wagon carries logs unloaded from the ketch before high tide brings the ship back out on the water.

It's made from 99.99% pure gold and has a "gleaming mirror-like finish" to highlight the engraved design.

This coin looks like a dime because it also features a ship with sails on the water, but it's worth so much more than 10 cents.

It has a face value of $200!

reverse side of tall ships ketch rig coin Reverse of Tall Ships: Ketch Rig coin.Royal Canadian Mint

The obverse side of the coin features the effigy of King Charles III, which was designed by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

It also has engravings of CHARLES III and D. G. REX on either side of the portrait.

obverse side of tall ships ketch rig coin with king charles effigy Obverse of Tall Ships: Ketch Rig coin.Royal Canadian Mint

The new Tall Ships: Ketch Rig coin is not a circulation coin, so you won't find it in your change. That means you have to buy it.

It costs $4,759.95 because it's made of 99.99% pure gold!

There is a limited mintage of just 800 coins.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

new coinsroyal canadian mintcanadian coins
CanadaNews
  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

