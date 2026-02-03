CSIS is hiring IT grads in these cities and you can make up to $106,000 a year
IT professionals, along with recent and upcoming graduates, can apply.
There are IT jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that upcoming and recent grads can apply to.
You can make up to $106,000 a year with these high-paying jobs.
The federal intelligence agency is hiring people to work as IT Analysts in Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa.
IT professionals, along with recent and upcoming graduates, can apply for these CSIS jobs.
If you are an upcoming grad or have recently graduated, CSIS will match you with the team that most closely aligns with your IT skills and interests.
Some of the IT Analyst specialties are:
- IT/cyber security
- IT service management and support
- IT end user systems
- server, storage, backup and cloud infrastructure (platforms)
- network technology and security
- IT application support/system administration
- communication technology
- mechanical and electrical engineering
- business intelligence
The salary for IT Analysts is $87,459 to $106,386 a year.
You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science or another relevant specialty.
If you have an undergraduate degree, you only need one year of relevant experience.
But if you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you must have two years of relevant experience.
Some of the IT Analyst positions require flexible hours beyond core work hours, and some positions require working a rotational shift within a 24/7 work environment.
The closing date for this job posting is Monday, February 16, 2026.
