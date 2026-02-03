CSIS is hiring IT grads in these cities and you can make up to $106,000 a year

IT professionals, along with recent and upcoming graduates, can apply.

flags in front of csis headquarters building in ottawa

CSIS headquarters in Ottawa.

CSIS Canada | Facebook
Senior Writer

There are IT jobs with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that upcoming and recent grads can apply to.

You can make up to $106,000 a year with these high-paying jobs.

The federal intelligence agency is hiring people to work as IT Analysts in Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa.

IT professionals, along with recent and upcoming graduates, can apply for these CSIS jobs.

If you are an upcoming grad or have recently graduated, CSIS will match you with the team that most closely aligns with your IT skills and interests.

Some of the IT Analyst specialties are:

  • IT/cyber security
  • IT service management and support
  • IT end user systems
  • server, storage, backup and cloud infrastructure (platforms)
  • network technology and security
  • IT application support/system administration
  • communication technology
  • mechanical and electrical engineering
  • business intelligence

The salary for IT Analysts is $87,459 to $106,386 a year.

You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science or another relevant specialty.

If you have an undergraduate degree, you only need one year of relevant experience.

But if you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you must have two years of relevant experience.

Some of the IT Analyst positions require flexible hours beyond core work hours, and some positions require working a rotational shift within a 24/7 work environment.

The closing date for this job posting is Monday, February 16, 2026.

IT Analyst

Salary: $87,459 to $106,386

Company: CSIS

Location: Burnaby, Toronto and Ottawa

Who Should Apply: You must have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, engineering, network security, cyber security, data analysis, business analytics, data science or another relevant specialty.

Also, you need one year of relevant experience if you have an undergraduate degree.

But if you have a technologist diploma or a professional technologist equivalency designation, you need two years of relevant experience.

Apply On CSIS Careers

high paying jobscsis jobs
CanadaMoney
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

CSIS is hiring for these IT analyst jobs that pay over $100,000 a year

Even upcoming and recent grads can apply.

CSIS has these jobs available in Canadian cities and you can make up to $129,000

Some positions don't require a university degree.

CSIS is hiring for jobs across Canada and the pay goes up to $129,000 a year

Some of these high-paying jobs don't require a university degree!

CSIS is hiring and you can make up to $120,000 if you know how to use social media

Jobs are open in B.C., Ontario, Quebec and more provinces. 🔎

This Ontario town with turquoise lakes is one of North America's 10 'most peaceful' spots

It's a little slice of paradise.

This Ontario town feels like a coastal escape with white sand beaches and quaint streets

It's like a mini trip to the Hamptons.

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for February 2026 go out soon — Here's how much you can get

Your next OTB deposit is just a week away! 💸

This Lotto Max winner took a while to check his ticket and didn't realize he won $15 million

"I couldn't quite believe it and had to scan again."

You've probably never heard of my town — but it ranked among Canada's top spots to live in

Quispamsis > Vancouver... ?

A storm is bringing snow to Ontario this week and temperatures will feel colder than -30 C

The "very cold arctic air" is also forecast to cause lake-effect snow. 🥶

TTC is hiring transit operators and you can make up to $41 an hour without a degree

These operator jobs are for buses, streetcars, subways, and other vehicles. 🚇