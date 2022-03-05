Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, March 4 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot
See if you're a winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 4 have been revealed so you can check your tickets now.
With this draw, the Lotto Max jackpot is a massive $30 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 4
For the draw on March 4, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 4, 14, 18, 24, 46 and 47. The bonus number is 23.
If you also get Encore with your tickets, the winning number for that is 1332893.
Unfortunately, nobody is taking home the $30 million grand prize because no winning ticket was sold in this draw.
However, this does mean there will be even more money up for grabs next time and the jackpot for the draw on March 8 is a staggering $40 million!
That's one step closer to the $50 million grand prize, which is when Maxmillions become available, too.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 1
Earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 1 were 5, 6, 28, 36, 40, 46 and 50, with 27 as the bonus.
Then for Encore, the winning number was 3879390.
Nobody won the $25 million jackpot that was offered with that Lotto Max draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.