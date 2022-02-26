Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 25 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 25 are in and there is a $20 million grand prize jackpot up for grabs!
If you tried your luck and bought a ticket, you can check to see if you won the Lotto Max jackpot, a little bit of cash or even just a free play.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 25
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 25 are 2, 4, 17, 28, 35, 44 and 46. Then the bonus number is 5.
When it comes to Encore, you want to see 9734131 on your ticket if you played that extra lottery.
Nobody won the $20 million grand prize that is available with this draw which means the next Lotto Max jackpot will increase to $25 million!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 22
With the Lotto Max draw earlier in the week on February 22, the winning numbers were 3, 13, 26, 27, 28, 36 and 45 with a bonus of 50.
The winning number for Encore with that draw was 6102713.
A $15 million jackpot was up for grabs but no winning ticket was sold anywhere in Canada.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.