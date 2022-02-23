Sections

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 22 Are In & It's A $15​ Million Jackpot

Get those tickets out!

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 22 Are In & It's A $15​ Million Jackpot
@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw of February 22 are officially in, so it's time to check your tickets!

With this draw, there is a $15 million grand prize jackpot up for grabs for someone in Canada to win.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 22

For the draw on February 22, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 3, 13, 26, 27, 28, 36 and 45. The bonus is 50.

If you also bought Encore for this draw, the winning number for that is 6102713.

There was no winning ticket sold that matched all seven numbers so nobody won the $15 million grand prize on offer for this draw, which means the pot for the next draw on Friday, February 25 will be a whopping $20 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 18

For the draw on February 18, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 2, 3, 8, 11, 12, 37 and 49. Also, the bonus was 36.

If you play Encore, the winning number for that was 6348234.

There was no winning ticket sold that matched all seven numbers so nobody won the $10 million grand prize, which bumped the jackpot for February 22 up to $15 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

