Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 11 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot
It's time to see if you matched all seven numbers!
The official Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 11 have been revealed so you can check your tickets now.
There is a $15 million jackpot up for grabs with this draw if your selection matches all seven numbers. Let's find out!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 11
With the draw on February 11, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 1, 10, 12, 30, 33, 34 and 36. Then the bonus is 4.
For those who also get Encore on their tickets, the winning number for that is 9209466.
Nobody matched all seven numbers to take home the $15 million jackpot this time.
That means the grand prize for the next draw on February 15 will be $20 million which would be a pretty sweet post-Valentine's Day treat for yourself!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 8
For the February 8 draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 16, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39 and 47. There was a bonus of 18.
If you tried your luck with Encore, the winning number was 6928231.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada which means there was no winner of the $10 million jackpot.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.