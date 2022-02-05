The Lotto Max Winning Ticket For The Latest $30 Million Jackpot Was Sold In Ontario

Sections

Ontarians, it's time to check your numbers because the Lotto Max winning ticket for the lastest jackpot has been purchased by someone in the province!

For the draw on February 4, there was a $30 million grand prize up for grabs and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has now revealed where and how the winning ticket was sold.

The selection that matched all seven numbers was purchased somewhere in Toronto and it was bought in person at a store, not online.

According to the OLG, if a winning lottery ticket was sold in Scarborough or Etobicoke, that would be specified in the announcement of the big win so this means that the ticket was sold in Toronto proper.

If you bought a ticket — or many tickets — in Toronto for this draw and haven't checked yet, the Lotto Max winning numbers for February 4 are 5, 15, 19, 22, 37, 46 and 47. The bonus is 1.

This is actually the second time in a row that the winning ticket for the Lotto Max jackpot has been sold in Ontario!

Before this, the last time the lottery's grand prize was won was for the draw a few weeks back on January 18, 2022. That ticket was sold online through the OLG website.

With that draw, the winning numbers were 2, 15, 25, 28, 30, 35 and 38 with a bonus of 31.

Whoever bought that winning selection has already been notified of their win through email by the OLG online system.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

