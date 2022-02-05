Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 4 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot
We have a winner!
It's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 4 because someone is taking home the grand prize!
A massive jackpot of $30 million is available with this draw so you might want to see if you're the lucky person who matched all seven numbers.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 4
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 4 draw are 5, 15, 19, 22, 37, 46 and 47. The bonus is 1.
If you played Encore, the winning number is 4027957.
There was one ticket sold that matched all seven numbers, which means someone has won the $30 million jackpot.
That lucky ticket was sold in Ontario so if you bought a ticket in the province you might be the big winner!
Since the grand prize was won, the jackpot has gone down to $10 million for the draw on February 8.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 1
For the draw earlier in the week on February 1, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 9, 14, 24, 26, 29, 39 and 49 with a bonus of 42.
Encore's number to have was 4490849.
There was a jackpot of $25 million available then but no winning ticket sold anywhere in Canada.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.