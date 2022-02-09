Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 8 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot

Check those tickets, all!

Trending Staff Writer
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 8 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot
@atlanticlottery | Instagram

It's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 8 and see if you're a few million dollars richer!

A respectable jackpot of $10 million is available with this draw so you might want to see if you've gotten lucky.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 8

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 8 draw are 16, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39 and 47. The bonus is 18.

If you played Encore, the winning number is 6928231

There was no ticket sold that matched all seven numbers, which means the jackpot has gone up to $15 million for the draw on February 11.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 4

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 4 draw were 5, 15, 19, 22, 37, 46 and 47. The bonus was 1.

If you played Encore, the winning number to have was 4027957.

There was one ticket sold that matched all seven numbers, which meant someone won the $30 million jackpot. That lucky person bought the ticket in Ontario!

Since the grand prize was won, the jackpot went down to $10 million for the draw on February 8.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

lotto max

The Lotto Max Winning Ticket For The Latest $30 Million Jackpot Was Sold In Ontario

Check your numbers ASAP! 🤑

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Ontarians, it's time to check your numbers because the Lotto Max winning ticket for the lastest jackpot has been purchased by someone in the province!

For the draw on February 4, there was a $30 million grand prize up for grabs and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has now revealed where and how the winning ticket was sold.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Max Winner From BC Treated His Family To A Prime Rib & Lobster Dinner With His Win

"It feels so amazing…like pins and needles!"

BCLC | Handout

A Lotto Max winner who loves to fish landed a huge catch when he found out he was $500,000 richer.

Steve Preston, from Langley, B.C., was playing the Extra option in the Lotto Max draw on December 24 last year and said he got a big surprise when he checked the numbers.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 4 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot

We have a winner!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 4 because someone is taking home the grand prize!

A massive jackpot of $30 million is available with this draw so you might want to see if you're the lucky person who matched all seven numbers.

Keep Reading Show less
lotto max

Lotto Winner Found Out She'd Won While Getting A Haircut & Left The Salon In Shock

The bad hair day was worth it.

BCLC

A lotto winner in B.C. left the salon during a haircut when she found out she was suddenly a millionaire. It's totally worth a bad hair day, finding out you won the lottery!

The winner, Kimberley Anhofer, is from Abbotsford, B.C. and got her winning ticket at the Town Pantry at 32700 Lougheed Highway. She found out that she had won as she sat in the chair at her hairdresser. Of course, she was in complete disbelief.

Keep Reading Show less