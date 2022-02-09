Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 8 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot
Check those tickets, all!
It's time to check the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 8 and see if you're a few million dollars richer!
A respectable jackpot of $10 million is available with this draw so you might want to see if you've gotten lucky.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 8
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 8 draw are 16, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39 and 47. The bonus is 18.
If you played Encore, the winning number is 6928231
There was no ticket sold that matched all seven numbers, which means the jackpot has gone up to $15 million for the draw on February 11.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 4
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 4 draw were 5, 15, 19, 22, 37, 46 and 47. The bonus was 1.
If you played Encore, the winning number to have was 4027957.
There was one ticket sold that matched all seven numbers, which meant someone won the $30 million jackpot. That lucky person bought the ticket in Ontario!
Since the grand prize was won, the jackpot went down to $10 million for the draw on February 8.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.