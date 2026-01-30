'Schitt's Creek' icon Catherine O'Hara has died at the age of 71
O'Hara was born in Toronto in 1954.
Catherine O'Hara, the acclaimed actor best known for her roles in Schitt's Creek, Home Alone, and Best in Show, has died at the age of 71.
Her manager confirmed to Variety that O'Hara died on Friday, January 30. According to the outlet, O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.
Born in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke in 1954, O'Hara began her career in comedy in the 1970s after joining the Second City comedy troupe, where she became a founding member of Second City Television (SCTV). The sketch series became a critical and cultural touchstone, earning multiple Emmy Awards and helping establish O'Hara as one of Canada's most distinctive comedic performers.
Throughout her career, O'Hara was known for her frequent collaborations with filmmaker Christopher Guest, appearing in a series of acclaimed mockumentaries including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration. Her performances were widely praised for their precision, warmth, and improvisational skill.
She achieved global recognition with mainstream film roles such as Kevin McCallister's mother in Home Alone and its sequel, as well as appearances in Beetlejuice and After Hours. In addition to live-action work, O'Hara lent her voice to animated projects including The Nightmare Before Christmas.
O'Hara experienced a major career resurgence later in life, earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Moira Rose on the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek, starring alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.
The role earned her an Emmy Award and introduced her to a new generation of viewers.
The series marked a significant success for CBC, quickly becoming one of the network's most acclaimed comedies in recent years. O'Hara's performance was a central part of its appeal and was recognised with five consecutive Canadian Screen Awards. In 2016, she and Eugene Levy were also honoured with the Academy Legacy Award for their contributions to Canadian television.
Following the series' success, she appeared in high-profile television projects including HBO's The Last of Us and Apple TV+'s The Studio, where she portrayed a veteran Hollywood executive. The second season of The Studio had recently begun filming.
O'Hara was married to production designer Bo Welch, and the couple had two sons, Matthew and Luke. She was also the sister of musician Mary Margaret O'Hara.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.