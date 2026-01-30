'Schitt's Creek' icon Catherine O'Hara has died at the age of 71

O'Hara was born in Toronto in 1954.

Catherine O'Hara smiles and poses on the red carpet.

'Schitt's Creek' icon Catherine O'Hara has died at the age of 71.

Starstock | Dreamstime, Laurence Agron | Dreamstime
Managing Editor, Canada

Catherine O'Hara, the acclaimed actor best known for her roles in Schitt's Creek, Home Alone, and Best in Show, has died at the age of 71.

Her manager confirmed to Variety that O'Hara died on Friday, January 30. According to the outlet, O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness.

Born in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke in 1954, O'Hara began her career in comedy in the 1970s after joining the Second City comedy troupe, where she became a founding member of Second City Television (SCTV). The sketch series became a critical and cultural touchstone, earning multiple Emmy Awards and helping establish O'Hara as one of Canada's most distinctive comedic performers.

Throughout her career, O'Hara was known for her frequent collaborations with filmmaker Christopher Guest, appearing in a series of acclaimed mockumentaries including Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind, and For Your Consideration. Her performances were widely praised for their precision, warmth, and improvisational skill.

She achieved global recognition with mainstream film roles such as Kevin McCallister's mother in Home Alone and its sequel, as well as appearances in Beetlejuice and After Hours. In addition to live-action work, O'Hara lent her voice to animated projects including The Nightmare Before Christmas.

O'Hara experienced a major career resurgence later in life, earning widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Moira Rose on the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek, starring alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy.

The role earned her an Emmy Award and introduced her to a new generation of viewers.

The series marked a significant success for CBC, quickly becoming one of the network's most acclaimed comedies in recent years. O'Hara's performance was a central part of its appeal and was recognised with five consecutive Canadian Screen Awards. In 2016, she and Eugene Levy were also honoured with the Academy Legacy Award for their contributions to Canadian television.

Following the series' success, she appeared in high-profile television projects including HBO's The Last of Us and Apple TV+'s The Studio, where she portrayed a veteran Hollywood executive. The second season of The Studio had recently begun filming.

O'Hara was married to production designer Bo Welch, and the couple had two sons, Matthew and Luke. She was also the sister of musician Mary Margaret O'Hara.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

annie murphycatherine o'haracatherine o'hara schitts creekdan levyeugene levyschitts creekhome alonecatherine o'hara diedcatherine o'hara newscanada news
CanadaNews
  • Helena Hanson

    Managing Editor

    Helena Hanson (she/her) is the Managing Editor of Canada for Narcity and MTL Blog, where she brings her expertise in dreamy, aspirational travel journalism to life. A first-class graduate of Cardiff University's School of Journalism, Helena has a passion for inspiring readers to discover the magic in their own backyards. Originally from the U.K., Helena has spent years uncovering hidden gems and must-see destinations across countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and more. Having lived in both Canada and Australia, she's become a seasoned expert in off-the-beaten-path adventures and bucket-list experiences that don't break the bank. Whether she's writing about things to do in Ottawa, Montreal, or her favourite spot—Disney World—Helena hopes to leave readers dreaming of their next adventure.

Ontario's weather forecast for February reveals that there'll be snowstorms on these days

February will be one of the coldest and snowiest parts of winter in Ontario! 🥶❄️

10 of the cheapest vacation spots for Canadians in 2026 (and no, they're not in the US)

They're not where you might expect... 🤫

This little-known Canadian passport rule could ruin your 2026 travel plans

You might get refused entry, if you don't check this. 👇✈️

Tim Hortons is bringing back this donut but you can only order it for a few days

The special donut is on the menu for just a weekend! 👀🍩

Government of Canada jobs for nurses pay you up to $109,000 to travel and work from home

This federal department is hiring community health nurses. 🩺

'Big daddy' Mark Carney has gone viral worldwide after doing the Heated Rivalry 'leg thing'

It's raised questions about Canada's level of "media training." 💀

Canada's tax rates vary so much by province — Here's who pays the most (& the least)

You could be paying thousands more than your provincial neighbour!

5 beautiful small towns in BC that are cheaper to live in than Vancouver

All the beauty of B.C., without the city price tag.

'Canada's warmest saltwater beach' has 1 km of soft sand and rolling dunes

And a cute town to top it off! 🏖️

We asked Canadians if they buy made-in-Canada products in 2026 and here's the reality

"Politics don't affect the groceries in my house."