Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 15 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot

One lucky person just got a whole lot richer. 💰💰💰

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

The official Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 15 are out, so if you bought a ticket, now's the time to check it.

There is a $20 million jackpot up for grabs with this draw if your selection matches all seven numbers, so take a look to see if you got lucky!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 15

With the draw on February 11, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 19, 26, 28, 36, 40, 42 and 48. The bonus is 6.

For those who also get Encore on their tickets, the winning number for that is 1989843.

One lucky person in the Prairies matched all the numbers and took home the entire $20 million, which is a wonderful late Valentine's Day gift!

That means the grand prize for the next draw on February 18 has been reset to $10 million.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 11

For the draw on February 11, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 1, 10, 12, 30, 33, 34 and 36. The bonus was 4.

For those who also get Encore on their tickets, the winning number for that was 9209466.

Nobody matched all seven numbers to take home the $15 million jackpot which bumped up the pot for the draw on February 15 to $20 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

