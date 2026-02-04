This small BC town is home to 'Canada's only desert' and the 'warmest freshwater lake'
This small town in B.C. has many claims to fame, making it one of the most popular getaway spots in the province. If you want a trip full of beautiful views, warm water swimming and sunny days – look no further than this spot.
Nestled in the Okanagan region of B.C., the town of Osoyoos boasts the area's signature scenery and ideal weather, and has stood out as one of the most unique destinations in the country. Osoyoos is home to Canada's only desert, with a striking landscape you can explore.
If you check out the Osoyoos Desert Centre or Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre you can get a tour and learn more about the ecosystem here.
While many people in Canada are diving into chilly lakes, even in the thick of summer, Osoyoos Lake is famed for its warm water. It's actually known as the warmest freshwater lake in all of Canada, with temperatures in July and August around 24°C, according to the tourism website.
Swimming and boating are especially popular here.
Even aside from its natural wonders, Osoyoos itself is simply a charming town to explore. Quaint streets lined with local shops, boutiques, and cafes make it an ideal spot for a relaxing getaway.
How to spend a perfect day in Osoyoos 🍷👇 [hosted] 💤 Stay: Spirit Ridge Resort has amazing views of Osoyoos lake, 2 pool, a delicious restaurant, a golf course, winery & is an all suite hotel with fully equipped rooms, my go-to when visiting Osoyoos!! ☕️ Coffee: Junction 3 Coffee House has some delicious coffee and the perfect location only a short walk from the water!! ⛱️ Beach: Gyro Park is right in the action with a beautiful walk, beaches and easy access to restaurants and shopping!! 🍷 Wine Tasting: NK'MIP Cellars is located at Spirit Ridge Resort and has some amazing wines. (I loved the Syrah!!) While you’re there be sure to stop for lunch, they’ve got some unreal lake views!! 🍽️ Dinner: 15 Park Bistro is located right inside the @WatermarkResort resort along the shores of Osoyoos Lake!! The food is amazing and so are the cocktails, you don’t want to miss this spot! @Osoyoos BC #osoyoos #explorebc #osoyoosbc #travel #spiritridge #bcitinerary
If you really want an unforgettable trip, take some time to road trip around this region, exploring the rolling vineyards, other cute small towns, and breathtaking landscapes.
