Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 18 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot

A lot of cash is up for grabs!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw of February 18 are officially in and you can check your tickets right now.

With this draw, there is a $10 million grand prize jackpot available for someone in Canada to win!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 18

For the draw on February 18, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 2, 3, 8, 11, 12, 37 and 49. Also, the bonus is 36.

If you also get Encore when you play this lottery, the winning number for that is 6348234.

Unlike the draw earlier in the week, there was no winning ticket sold that matched all seven numbers so nobody won the $10 million grand prize this time around.

However, that means there's even more money to be won in the next draw on February 22 as the jackpot has risen to $15 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 15

Going back earlier in the week, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on February 15 were 19, 26, 28, 36, 40, 42 and 48. The bonus was 6.

Then with Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 1989843.

There was one winning ticket sold for this $20 million jackpot draw.

It was purchased by someone in the Prairies so if that's where you bought your ticket for Tuesday's draw, you could be the lucky winner!

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

