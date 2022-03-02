Editions

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, March 1 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot

Time to check your tickets!

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 1 are in and there is an exciting $25 million grand prize jackpot up for grabs with this draw.

So if you bought a ticket, now's the time to see if you won big!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 1

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 1 are 5, 6, 28, 36, 40, 46, and 50. Then the bonus number is 27.

If you play Encore, the number to have is 3879390.

Nobody won the $25 million grand prize that is available with this draw, which means the next Lotto Max jackpot on March 4 will increase to a whopping $30 million!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 25

The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 25 were 2, 4, 17, 28, 35, 44 and 46. Then the bonus number was 5.

When it comes to Encore, the number to have was 9734131.

Nobody won the $20 million grand prize that was available with that draw, which meant that the next Lotto Max jackpot for March 1 increased to $25 million.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

