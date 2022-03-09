Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, March 8 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
Get your tickets out, folks!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 8 have been revealed, so if you bought tickets, now's the time to check them.
With this draw, the Lotto Max jackpot is a staggering $40 million, which would definitely be a nice win!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 8
For the draw on March 8, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 10, 12, 13, 18, 25, 26 and 37. The bonus number is 39.
If you also get Encore with your tickets, the winning number to have is 9294701.
Unfortunately, no winning ticket was sold for the $40 million grand prize up for grabs with this draw.
However, this does mean there will be even more money up for grabs and the jackpot for the draw on March 11 is a whopping $50 million!
As well, there will be an additional two prizes of $1 million each!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 4
For the draw on March 4, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 2, 4, 14, 18, 24, 46 and 47. The bonus number was 23.
If you also get Encore with your tickets, the winning number for that was 1332893.
Nobody won the $30 million jackpot that was offered with that Lotto Max draw which bumped the March 8 jackpot up to $40 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.