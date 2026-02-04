Canada just updated the Cuba travel advisory and even resorts could be affected

There is also new travel advice due to higher-than-expected cases of a disease.

aerial view of a resort in cuba with the ocean in the background

Resort in Cuba.

Marco Lijoi | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canada has updated the travel advisory for Cuba.

Travellers are being warned about shortages of essentials, which can even affect resorts, and diseases.

If you have a trip booked or are thinking of travelling soon, here's what you need to know.

The federal government's Cuba travel advice was updated on February 4, 2026.

Canadian travellers are being told to "exercise a high degree of caution" in Cuba because of "worsening" shortages of electricity, fuel and basic necessities, including food, water and medicine.

These shortages of essentials can also affect resorts.

"The situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate, disrupting flight availability on short notice," the federal government said.

It's recommended that you sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad service to receive updates and make sure your travel documents are up to date and secure at all times.

You should also get travel insurance that covers cancellations and interruptions, and be prepared to change your travel plans on short notice.

Also, a travel warning related to chikungunya was added to the federal government's travel advice for Cuba on February 3, 2026.

That's because Cuba is one of the destinations reporting higher-than-expected numbers of chikungunya cases.

Chikungunya is a disease spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. It causes fever and joint pain, and other symptoms can include rash, fatigue, muscle pain, headache, nausea and vomiting.

According to the federal government, most people recover after a few days, but joint pain may last for months to years in some cases.

Pregnant women and pregnant people can pass the virus to their baby.

It's recommended that you talk to a healthcare provider or visit a travel health clinic, preferably six weeks before your departure, to get health advice. That includes whether the approved vaccine for preventing chikungunya is right for you.

"Even if your travel date is coming up soon, it's still worthwhile to make an appointment," the federal government said.

While you're in Cuba, you should prevent mosquito bites at all times by using bug spray, wearing light coloured and loose clothing made of tightly woven materials, wearing closed-toe shoes, and sleeping under mosquito netting.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

travel warnings travel advisories
Travel Canada
  Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

