Someone In BC Has A Lotto Max Ticket Worth $15M & Might Not Even Know It
There's a lucky Lotto Max winner out there in B.C. that probably doesn't know that they have $15 million waiting for them.
Last August, a Lotto Max ticket was purchased in Vancouver, and the millions of dollars it won went unclaimed. So, check your lottery tickets and see if any have these winning numbers, because you could be a millionaire.
The winning lottery numbers are: 1-14-17-20-28-32-38.
If you were in Vancouver and happened to pick up a lotto ticket last summer for the August 13, 2021 draw, check all of your coat pockets, purses, and sofa cushions to find it — and fast.
BCLC said that the winning $15-million Lotto Max ticket is going to expire on August 13 at midnight.
After almost a year of going unclaimed, maybe someone will come in at the last minute, just in time to get their prize money.
BCLC said that "lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize."
Hopefully whoever is the owner of the ticket moves quickly!
If you do find an old lottery ticket that might be the lucky winner, you can check it at any BCLC lottery retailer in the province, online, or use the BCLC Lotto! app.
Recently a group of 15 nurses won the Lotto Max together and are planning to celebrate the big win with a dinner together. Another lottery winner in the province actually thought the machine was broken at first.
Who knows, the next winner out there could be you!
