Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought She Won $1 & Actually Took Home $500K
"It definitely makes retirement easier!"
A Lotto Max winner from B.C. was in disbelief after she thought she won a loonie, and it turned out to be $500,000.
Lotto winner Marilyn Kelly lives in Langley, B.C., and purchased the winning lottery ticket online for the June 28 Lotto Max draw.
"I had slept in and got up a bit later than usual. I was checking my emails and saw a win notification, which I thought was a dollar from playing Extra," said Kelly.
To her surprise, it was much more than one dollar, but it took her a while to believe it.
"When I checked my account, I thought there was a computer error when I saw my account balance,” she added.
Home repairs are in order, now that Kelly is the winner of half a million dollars.
"This win will help ease some of my concerns about the repairs needed in my home, and I’ll also buy a new washer and dryer," said Kelly.
She added that winning feels "unbelievable."
"It's fantastic. It definitely makes retirement easier," she added.
Apparently, people all over B.C. have been getting pretty lucky this year.
One lotto winner from B.C. had a similar situation of disbelief when she thought she had broken the machine and is now going on her dream trip to the Mediterranean with her winnings of $500,000.
Another lotto winner from B.C. also couldn't believe his eyes when he found out he won a whopping $1 million and is now doing a road trip across Canada.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.