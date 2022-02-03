Sections

Lotto Winner In BC Is $1 Million Richer & Ready For A New Ride To Use With His Family

"I’ll buy a side-by-side for me and my girls."

Vancouver Editor
BCLC

A lottery winner in B.C. just took home $1 million by playing the Lotto 6/49, and is getting a new set of wheels to celebrate.

The winner, Michael Redmile, is from Quesnel, B.C. and won the December 11, 2021 draw. The generous dad is using his winnings to get a side-by-side that he can use with his "girls."

A side-by-side is a recreational off-highway vehicle, with two seats. It looks like a ton of fun to use, and Redmile is definitely going to make some family memories with it!

The BCLC press release said that he's also going to help out his community with the money.

“I’ve always wanted to help others, so some will go to tidings,” Redmile said.

He bought his winning ticket from Frank's Grocery Store, and couldn't believe it when he won.

“I was in disbelief when I saw the number come up on the screen,” he said.

He added that he “checked it several times to make sure it was true.”

His first call was to his own dad, to share the big news. Of course, his father was amazed and super excited for his son.

Another lottery winner in B.C. was so excited that they danced around the kitchen.

Many people in the province have taken home life-changing wins. A woman in Kelowna won $1 million and is planning her first trip outside of Canada with the money.

Two friends that have played the lottery together for over 10 years also won a big amount of money playing Lotto 6/49.

