These Marvel Movie Stars Actually Dated IRL & Delivered The Cutest Superhero Crossovers
We’ve had so many Marvel TV shows and movies over the years that it’s no wonder the actors have occasionally dated outside of their superhero roles.
Although Marvel movies aren’t exactly known for their sweeping romantic moments, the film and TV empire has launched plenty of off-screen romances. We’ve also seen more than a few romantic crossovers during or after actors have dated each other.
They don’t always last, but they’re always interesting to follow – especially when you get an unexpected pairing that you’d never see coming.
Here are the Marvel actors who have gotten romantic with each other over the years – and the ones who are still trying to make it work.
Tom Holland & Zendaya
After years of denying romance rumours, co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya made things official in July 2021 after a picture of them kissing during a car ride in L.A was released. They’ve been all shades of cuteness ever since, and they've even referred to each other as “My Mj” and “My Spider-Man” in matching Instagram posts.
Romance also seems to be a big trend among Spider-Man actors, as Tobey Maguire once dated Kirsten Dunst and Andrew Garfield also had a thing with Emma Stone during their time with the franchise.
Gemma Chan & Dominic Cooper
Eternals actor Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper, a.k.a. Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger, have been together for years at this point. The two started dating in 2018 and although they keep their relationship low key, they’re reportedly going strong and were spotted out together at Fashion Week 2022.
Sam Rockwell & Leslie Bibb
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb have been inseparable for more than a decade, and they owe it all to Iron Man 2. The pair met on the set of the film, where Rockwell played the villain Justin Hammer and Bibb played journalist Christine Everhart.
Paul Bettany & Jennifer Connelly
Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connolly.
@jennifer.connelly | Instagram
Paul Bettany and wife Jennifer Connelly were married before they joined the MCU, but their on-screen roles have a nice bit of synergy.
He played the voice of Tony Stark's suit AI, Jarvis, in Iron Man and later became the superhero Vision.
Connelly never crossed paths with Bettany on screen, but she first appeared as Betty Ross in 2003's Hulk before playing the voice of Peter Parker’s suit in Spider-Man Homecoming.
The two have been married since January 2003 and have three children together.
They don't post many photos together, but they're always super adorable when they do.
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston. Right: Zawe Ashton.
@twhiddleston | Instagram, Featureflash | Dreamstime
Loki actor Tom Hiddleston has never shared the screen with fiancee Zawe Ashton, although they are about to share a baby together. Zawe hasn’t quite joined the MCU yet, though she is due to play a villain in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels. The two met while doing the play Betrayal have been quietly dating for three years.
Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson
Ryan Reynolds. Right: Scarlett Johansson.
@vancityreynolds | Instagram, Starstock | Dreamstime
Ryan Reynolds, who played Wade Wilson in Deadpool, and Scarlett Johansson, known as Black Widow in the Avengers movies, were actually married from 2008-2011 before either of them joined the Marvel universe.
The pair went public with their relationship in April 2007, getting married the next year. They’ve both admitted to going into the marriage with unrealistic expectations and have stayed good friends in recent years despite moving on from one another.
Robert Downey Jr. & Marisa Tomei
Marisa Tomei and Robert Downey Jr. in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
Captain America: Civil War | Marvel Studios
Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei (Aunt May) actually dated in the mid-1990s, long before appearing together in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man Homecoming. Their breakup was amicable and she has credited him with helping her land the role of Spider-Man's Aunt May.
Downey’s Tony Stark also flirts with May in the MCU, so there’s a little bit of extra intrigue there!