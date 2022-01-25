Trending Tags

This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins

You can live in an eco-friendly dome home.

Ottawa Staff Writer
This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins
Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

If you're looking for a unique place to call home and are an environmentally conscious buyer, this dome home for sale in Ontario is a great find.

This monolithic home is made of painted concrete walls featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, located west of the city of Ottawa.

This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole & Is Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

Priced at $450,000 this open-concept house is on a spacious four-acre property. There is an above-ground pool out back, with lots of surrounding space. You'll have secluded privacy, feeling like you're immersed in nature as you drive along a tree-lined road to the house.

This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole & Is Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

The outside dome shape is an accurate indication of what the house looks like inside. The ceiling is a dome, with window panes and hallways being curved as well. You'll be ready to host a party of Hobbits for second breakfast.

This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole & Is Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

One of the three bathrooms is an ensuite off of the primary bedroom, complete with a bidet and a combination of a soaker tub with a shower. The two additional bedrooms share a bathroom. The kitchen has granite countertops, ceramic tiles and wooden cabinets.

This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole & Is Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

There is a geothermal system in the house, with heated floors creating a cozy living area that is also energy efficient. There is no air conditioning, but the concrete build is sure to keep you cooler in the summer months.

This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole & Is Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

Some appliances are included in the sale such as the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There's also many windows where natural light shines through the home.

This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole & Is Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins

Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central

Price: $450,000

Address: 1196 Upper Dwyer Hill Rd., Carp, ON

Description: This unique eco-conscious home near Ottawa looks just like a Hobbit hole and sits on a large four-acre property.

View Here

