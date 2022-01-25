This $450K House In Ontario Looks Like A Hobbit Hole Worthy Of Bilbo Baggins
You can live in an eco-friendly dome home.
If you're looking for a unique place to call home and are an environmentally conscious buyer, this dome home for sale in Ontario is a great find.
This monolithic home is made of painted concrete walls featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, located west of the city of Ottawa.
Michelle Kupé & Rob Thurgur | Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central
Priced at $450,000 this open-concept house is on a spacious four-acre property. There is an above-ground pool out back, with lots of surrounding space. You'll have secluded privacy, feeling like you're immersed in nature as you drive along a tree-lined road to the house.
The outside dome shape is an accurate indication of what the house looks like inside. The ceiling is a dome, with window panes and hallways being curved as well. You'll be ready to host a party of Hobbits for second breakfast.
One of the three bathrooms is an ensuite off of the primary bedroom, complete with a bidet and a combination of a soaker tub with a shower. The two additional bedrooms share a bathroom. The kitchen has granite countertops, ceramic tiles and wooden cabinets.
There is a geothermal system in the house, with heated floors creating a cozy living area that is also energy efficient. There is no air conditioning, but the concrete build is sure to keep you cooler in the summer months.
Some appliances are included in the sale such as the refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. There's also many windows where natural light shines through the home.
Ontario Dome Home
Price: $450,000
Address: 1196 Upper Dwyer Hill Rd., Carp, ON
Description: This unique eco-conscious home near Ottawa looks just like a Hobbit hole and sits on a large four-acre property.