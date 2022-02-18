Sections

This $300K House Near Ottawa Seems Normal But Inside Looks Like A Zombie Apocalypse

Enter at your own risk. ⛔️

Ottawa Staff Writer
With the Canadian real estate market being what it is, a two-storey semi-detached home for $300,000 close to downtown Ottawa sounds like a steal. It's located in a quiet neighbourhood, has a spacious backyard with a garage and paved driveway, and is within walking distance of the Ottawa River.

This Gatineau home seems almost too good to be true, and that's because it is. The listing advises not to go inside as the house is a war zone, with floor-to-ceiling mold that looks as though a band of zombies had attacked and left it in ruins. Whoever or whatever was previously living there left it in quite a state.

"For freaks, weekend handyman or informed contractor," the real estate agent Jimmy Arsenault cautions in the ad. Not for the faint of heart, only the bravest souls who like a real challenge should consider seriously looking at this property for sale.

The listing makes no mention as to how the home ended up in this condition, but browsing photos is sure to have your imagination running wild. Not only is the place covered in mold, including the doors, but the furniture and belongings of previous residents are also scattered throughout the home. To say it needs to be gutted is an understatement.

If you're a courageous handyman, the bones of this property are quite the find. It's on a spacious lot with no backyard neighbours, on a quiet cul-de-sac beside a golf course. You'd be only a couple of blocks from the 'Sentier des Voyageurs' walking path along the river. It's close to public transit as well as a number of daycare centres.

The house has twelve rooms, including four upstairs bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room, laundry room, basement storage, kitchen as well as a dining room area. The real estate company advises against visiting the interior of the home, so if you're up for the challenge the purchase will be based on the photos. The sale is without a legal guarantee of the property, therefore it is at the risk of the buyer.

Two-Storey House For Sale

Price: $300,000

Address: 140 Rue Marcel-Chaput, Gatineau, QC

Description: This two-storey home with a garage and spacious yard is near Ottawa's downtown in a quiet neighbourhood. It's also a nightmare inside, covered in mold and is a project for only the bravest of contractors to take on.

View Here

