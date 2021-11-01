Trending Tags

Ottawa
6 Homes For Sale Near Ottawa That Are Surprisingly Under $300K & You Could Do So Much With

Mathieu Arseneault | RE/MAX Direct, Louise Sproule | RE/MAX Delta Realty

In the National Capital Region, houses often come with a massive price tag. But these homes for sale near Ottawa are all surprisingly under $300,000, and you could do so much with them.

Now that you work from home, there is no need to live in the city. Instead, you can opt for a much more affordable option only a short drive away. One of the locations below even has a view of a lake!

Three-Bedroom Bungalow

Yanick Dagenais | RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group

Price: $289,900

Address: 3782 Indian Creek Rd., Clarence-Rockland, ON

Description: Located only 25 minutes from Ottawa, this three-bedroom home has a huge yard and no rear neighbours.

View Here

Bungalow In Gatineau

6 Homes For Sale Near Ottawa That Are Surprisingly Under $300K & You Could Do So Much With

Claire Fillion & Carl Leclair | RE/MAX Vision

Price: $289,900

Address: 434 Bd. Saint-Rene O., Gatineau, QC

Description: The three-bedroom bungalow has a finished basement and a large yard.

View Here

7-Room House

6 Homes For Sale Near Ottawa That Are Surprisingly Under $300K & You Could Do So Much With

Mathieu Arseneault | RE/MAX Direct

Price: $169,900

Address: 5 Rue Moreau, Gatineau, QC

Description: This affordable house is only five minutes away from Ottawa and has a bike path and a river only a short walk away.

View Here

Waterfront Home

6 Homes For Sale Near Ottawa That Are Surprisingly Under $300K & You Could Do So Much With

Terrence Watters & Rene Duguay | RE/MAX Direct

Price: $159,900

Address: 14 Chem. Tina, Duclos, QC

Description: You can have your slice of paradise at this four-season lakefront home.

View Here

Heritage Duplex

6 Homes For Sale Near Ottawa That Are Surprisingly Under $300K & You Could Do So Much With

Louise Sproule | RE/MAX Delta Realty

Price: $259,000

Address: 54 - 56 High St., Vankleek Hill, ON

Description: This duplex could be perfect, as you could live in one unit and rent the second.

View Here

Buckingham Duplex

6 Homes For Sale Near Ottawa That Are Surprisingly Under $300K & You Could Do So Much With

Carlos Avila & Marty Waite | RE/MAX Direct

Price: $159,900

Address: 220 Ave. de Buckingham, Gatineau, QC

Description: This duplex has two units inside and a large yard. If you wanted, you could live here and rent the second unit for extra income.

View Here

