6 Homes For Sale Near Ottawa That Are Surprisingly Under $300K & You Could Do So Much With
Time to pack your bags!
In the National Capital Region, houses often come with a massive price tag. But these homes for sale near Ottawa are all surprisingly under $300,000, and you could do so much with them.
Now that you work from home, there is no need to live in the city. Instead, you can opt for a much more affordable option only a short drive away. One of the locations below even has a view of a lake!
Three-Bedroom Bungalow
Yanick Dagenais | RE/MAX Hallmark Realty Group
Price: $289,900
Address: 3782 Indian Creek Rd., Clarence-Rockland, ON
Description: Located only 25 minutes from Ottawa, this three-bedroom home has a huge yard and no rear neighbours.
Bungalow In Gatineau
Claire Fillion & Carl Leclair | RE/MAX Vision
Price: $289,900
Address: 434 Bd. Saint-Rene O., Gatineau, QC
Description: The three-bedroom bungalow has a finished basement and a large yard.
7-Room House
Mathieu Arseneault | RE/MAX Direct
Price: $169,900
Address: 5 Rue Moreau, Gatineau, QC
Description: This affordable house is only five minutes away from Ottawa and has a bike path and a river only a short walk away.
Waterfront Home
Terrence Watters & Rene Duguay | RE/MAX Direct
Price: $159,900
Address: 14 Chem. Tina, Duclos, QC
Description: You can have your slice of paradise at this four-season lakefront home.
Heritage Duplex
Louise Sproule | RE/MAX Delta Realty
Price: $259,000
Address: 54 - 56 High St., Vankleek Hill, ON
Description: This duplex could be perfect, as you could live in one unit and rent the second.
Buckingham Duplex
Carlos Avila & Marty Waite | RE/MAX Direct
Price: $159,900
Address: 220 Ave. de Buckingham, Gatineau, QC
Description: This duplex has two units inside and a large yard. If you wanted, you could live here and rent the second unit for extra income.