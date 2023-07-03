You Can Rent This Cozy Underground Home On Airbnb & It's Like Your Very Own Hobbit Hole
Looking to escape to a magical land not so far away?
With the rise of Lord of The Rings and the following that ensued, loyal fans around the world search for a way to Middle-earth. Inspired by the novels written by J.R.R. Tolkien, Hobbit Homes have become quite the attraction on Airbnb, appealing to adventurers looking to mix fantasy with reality. While the original Hobbit House sits in New Zealand, this option offers the same charm without having to cross the world.
Nestled into the side of a hill, this home is at first both quirky and unassuming. Once inside, revel in the mountain and valley views, spectacular sunsets and the calming countryside.
The breathtaking view from the Underground Hygge property. Kristie Wolfe | Airbnb
During your stay, take advantage of the sprawling 6 acres of land to hike and explore. Located just over two hours from Seattle in Orondo, Washington, along the Columbia River, this Hobbit Hole is sure to be a peaceful escape.
The property is listed as an underground hygge — a Danish word meaning coziness and comfort — and it delivers just that. Large round windows look out over the mountain landscape, while the warm interior welcomes you in.
When you’re done with the outdoors, light a fire in the impressive stone fireplace and take advantage of the books and games on offer at this quiet retreat.
The property has no Wi-Fi, Internet, TV or kitchen, which may be a nightmare for some or a blessing for others. There is, however, heating and a unique bathroom carved from wood, so you’re not totally in the wilderness here.
Instead of your typical entertainment, you can sit outside and take in a clear view of the star-studded night sky but don’t expect to see any Hobbits hanging around. You are welcome to bring your pets, though!
Why not take your fandom one step further and rent this quaint Hobbit House on Airbnb.
Hobbit Hole
A view of the countryside from the Hobbit house.
Price: US$400 | CA$530 per night.
Address: Orondo, Washington, USA
Why You Should Go: Embrace this unique opportunity to live like some of your favourite Lord Of The Rings characters in this Hobbit Hole-style home complete with stunning views and countryside charm. Be warned, this property books up fast, so be sure to reserve your Hobbit House stay in advance.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on August 30, 2017.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.