11 New Shows & Movies To Watch This February If You're Tired Of Netflix
What to watch on Disney+, Apple TV & Amazon Prime Video.
As a new month approaches it means a number of fresh movies and shows to stream to our heart's content. Here is what we can watch this February on Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
Grab the popcorn because there are new thrillers, comedies and documentaries coming soon. Big stars will be gracing our screens including Seth Rogan, Uma Thurman, Jason Segel, Tom Green, Patricia Arquette and many more.
Pam & Tommy
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Disney+
Date: February 2
Why You Need To Watch It: This star-studded limited series recounts the insanely true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape. The tape was stolen from their home by an angry contractor, played by Seth Rogan, and became a global sensation back in the early 'Wild West' days of the internet.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rating: 8.7/10
Where To Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Date: February 18
Why You Need To Watch It: Midge Maisel seemed to have everything she ever wanted until life took an unexpected turn, and then she discovered a new talent. It's now the 1960s and change is in the air, she's looking to sharpen her act and become a lead. Her commitment to her act and her new gig location causes some tension with family and friends.
Suspicion
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Apple TV
Date: February 4
Why You Need To Watch It: Uma Thurman stars as a prominent businesswoman in a new thriller where her son is abducted. The abduction from a hotel is recorded and goes viral, and four guests become suspects. It also stars Kunal Nayyar from The Big Bang Theory.
The Sky is Everywhere
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Apple TV
Date: February 11
Why You Need To Watch It: Based on a beloved novel, a high school student, Lennie, is a musical prodigy struggling with the grief of suddenly losing her sister. She is drawn to the magnetic new guy at school, but her complicated friendship with her sister's heartbroken boyfriend starts to affect their blossoming relationship.
Torn
Rating: 8.4/10
Where To Stream: Disney+
Date: February 4
Why You Need To Watch It: This National Geographic documentary looks into the life of legendary climber Alex Lowe and follows his family after his body was found 17 years after his death.
LOL: Last One Laughing Canada
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Date: February 18
Why You Need To Watch It: Ten Canadian comedy legends are stuck in one room together with the goal of trying to make each other laugh, if they laugh, they're out. Hosted by Jay Baruchel.
Severance
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Apple TV
Date: February 18
Why You Need To Watch It: A highly anticipated workplace thriller starring Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and others, follows office workers who have their memories surgically divided between work and home life. This mysterious experiment on work-life balance may not be what is appears.
No Exit
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Disney+
Date: February 25
Why You Need To Watch It: A young woman, Darby, is driving through a storm to see her dying mother, but the blizzard forces her to pull over and stay in a highway rest stop with four strangers. When she notices an abducted girl trapped in the back of a van, it leads her on a terrifying struggle of life or death as she tries to uncover the kidnapper.
The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Disney+
Date: February 23
Why You Need To Watch It: Penny Proud and her family are back in this Disney Channel revival, along with some new friends shaking things up. Penny is a teenager with new challenges and adventures, and you can bet her always over-protective father Oscar will be nearby, arguing with Sugar Mama in between.
I Want You Back
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Disney+
Date: February 11
Why You Need To Watch It: Peter and Emily were strangers in separate relationships, thinking they were madly in love until they both get dumped by their respective partners. They decide to work together, devising a plan to get back their exes, and things don't exactly go as expected.
Lincoln's Dilemma
Rating: N/A
Where To Stream: Apple TV
Date: February 18
Why You Need To Watch It: This four-part docuseries freshly explores President Abraham Lincoln's complicated course to ending slavery.