Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

11 New Shows & Movies To Watch This February If You're Tired Of Netflix

What to watch on Disney+, Apple TV & Amazon Prime Video.

Ottawa Staff Writer
11 New Shows & Movies To Watch This February If You're Tired Of Netflix
Apple TV | Handout

As a new month approaches it means a number of fresh movies and shows to stream to our heart's content. Here is what we can watch this February on Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Grab the popcorn because there are new thrillers, comedies and documentaries coming soon. Big stars will be gracing our screens including Seth Rogan, Uma Thurman, Jason Segel, Tom Green, Patricia Arquette and many more.

Pam & Tommy 

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Disney+

Date: February 2

Why You Need To Watch It: This star-studded limited series recounts the insanely true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape. The tape was stolen from their home by an angry contractor, played by Seth Rogan, and became a global sensation back in the early 'Wild West' days of the internet.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rating: 8.7/10

Where To Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Date: February 18

Why You Need To Watch It: Midge Maisel seemed to have everything she ever wanted until life took an unexpected turn, and then she discovered a new talent. It's now the 1960s and change is in the air, she's looking to sharpen her act and become a lead. Her commitment to her act and her new gig location causes some tension with family and friends.

Suspicion

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Apple TV

Date: February 4

Why You Need To Watch It: Uma Thurman stars as a prominent businesswoman in a new thriller where her son is abducted. The abduction from a hotel is recorded and goes viral, and four guests become suspects. It also stars Kunal Nayyar from The Big Bang Theory.

The Sky is Everywhere

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Apple TV

Date: February 11

Why You Need To Watch It: Based on a beloved novel, a high school student, Lennie, is a musical prodigy struggling with the grief of suddenly losing her sister. She is drawn to the magnetic new guy at school, but her complicated friendship with her sister's heartbroken boyfriend starts to affect their blossoming relationship.

Torn

Rating: 8.4/10

Where To Stream: Disney+

Date: February 4

Why You Need To Watch It: This National Geographic documentary looks into the life of legendary climber Alex Lowe and follows his family after his body was found 17 years after his death.

LOL: Last One Laughing Canada

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Date: February 18

Why You Need To Watch It: Ten Canadian comedy legends are stuck in one room together with the goal of trying to make each other laugh, if they laugh, they're out. Hosted by Jay Baruchel.

Severance

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Apple TV

Date: February 18

Why You Need To Watch It: A highly anticipated workplace thriller starring Adam Scott, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette and others, follows office workers who have their memories surgically divided between work and home life. This mysterious experiment on work-life balance may not be what is appears.

No Exit

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Disney+

Date: February 25

Why You Need To Watch It: A young woman, Darby, is driving through a storm to see her dying mother, but the blizzard forces her to pull over and stay in a highway rest stop with four strangers. When she notices an abducted girl trapped in the back of a van, it leads her on a terrifying struggle of life or death as she tries to uncover the kidnapper.

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Disney+

Date: February 23

Why You Need To Watch It: Penny Proud and her family are back in this Disney Channel revival, along with some new friends shaking things up. Penny is a teenager with new challenges and adventures, and you can bet her always over-protective father Oscar will be nearby, arguing with Sugar Mama in between.

I Want You Back

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Disney+

Date: February 11

Why You Need To Watch It: Peter and Emily were strangers in separate relationships, thinking they were madly in love until they both get dumped by their respective partners. They decide to work together, devising a plan to get back their exes, and things don't exactly go as expected.

Lincoln's Dilemma

11 New Shows & Movies To Watch This February That You Won't Find On Netflix

Courtesy of Apple TV

Rating: N/A

Where To Stream: Apple TV

Date: February 18

Why You Need To Watch It: This four-part docuseries freshly explores President Abraham Lincoln's complicated course to ending slavery.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

This New Apple TV Series Is A Murder Mystery With A Star-Studded Cast Of Comedians

Featuring Tiffany Haddish and Dave Franco, with others.

Apple TV | Handout

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

High school reunions, a chance to see old friends, make a comeback and celebrate together... until one of you gets murdered.

Keep Reading Show less

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Title Was Revealed & There's Some Major Foreshadowing

There's not just one ring to rule them all.

Amazon Studios

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

It's been over 20 years since the first The Lord of the Rings movie was released, and the adventurous storylines and beloved characters haven't lost their appeal. Combined with The Hobbit, binge-watching both trilogies makes for a great pandemic lockdown activity.

Keep Reading Show less
netflix canada

Everything You Can Watch On Netflix Canada This February To Help Cure Your Boredom

New seasons of Love is Blind, Sweet Magnolias and more!

@loveisblindnetflix | Instagram, Scott Saltzman | Netflix

Get ready to spend some more time on the couch, Netflix Canada has tons of new movies and shows that are coming this February.

You will be able to watch new seasons of your favourite shows including Love is Blind, Sweet Magnolias, Toy Boy and Swap Shop.

Keep Reading Show less

Disney Plus Is Doing A 'Santa Clause' Series With Tim Allen & We're Ready For The Nostalgia

After 16 years, 'The Santa Clause' is coming to town:santa:

Buena Vista Pictures

Tim Allen is returning as your favourite childhood Santa Claus!

Disney Plus just announced that the actor best known for his roles in Home Improvement, Last Man Standing andToy Story will be reprising his role as the jolly holiday icon in a new Santa Clause limited series on the streaming platform.

Keep Reading Show less