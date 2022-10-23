Sophia Grace Announced She's Pregnant & You Probs Remember Her As A Little Girl On 'Ellen'
She's five months pregnant!
It may feel like just yesterday you were watching Sophia Grace Brownlee and her cousin perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but now she's expecting a baby.
The 19-year-old singer and YouTuber announced her pregnancy in a video posted on October 22, 2022 and revealed she is 21 weeks pregnant.
Brownlee rose to fame alongside her cousin Rosie McClelland for their adorable song covers of hits like "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj when they were just eight and five years old.
"I'm sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked because it probably was quite unexpected," said Brownlee. "I was very shocked when I first found out, and I've got used to it now, and I'm super, super happy about it."
Brownlee kept her pregnancy quiet in the early months because she wanted to make sure everything was "fine" and "safe" before announcing it publicly.
"I can't wait to share this journey with you guys," said Brownlee.
Her announcement video has garnered almost 1.5 million views in just one day, and Brownlee is asking for people to keep the comments positive.
"Make sure to comment nice things only," said Brownlee. "I really don't want any negative comments. Negative comments will be getting deleted and blocked."
On her Instagram story, Brownlee thanked everyone for all of the "love" and "support" she received on the video.
Brownlee's 3.5 million followers can expect more baby content in the future as she teased an upcoming gender reveal video for her fans.