Sophia Grace & Rosie Reunited On Ellen To Make Us Feel Old With Another 'Super Bass' Cover
They even wore tutus like when they were little 🥺
YouTube sensations Sophia Grace and Rosie made a triumphant return to the Ellen Show this week, 11 years after they blew us away with their Nicki Minaj cover.
And while they're just as cute as ever, they're now grown up and releasing their own music!
After many years, the two girls made their last cameo on the final season of the show and shared with Ellen DeGeneres all the exciting things they've been up to, as well as what's in store for their future.
Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland are cousins from the U.K. who first stole the world's heart when their cover of Nicki Minaj's hit single Super Bass went viral on YouTube. It's racked up 54 million views ever since, and it also caught Ellen's attention at the time.
Not even a month after the video went up, they made their first appearance on the show, and the rest is history.
Ellen even surprised the girls and brought out Nicki Minaj to meet them, and the adorable video has over 146 million views on YouTube now.
They appeared on The Ellen Show on multiple occasions after their first cameo, and they chatted with celebrities for her during that run as well.
Rosie told Ellen this week that her favourite memory from that time was meeting Justin Bieber. "He kissed me on the cheek at the Kids Choice Awards," she said.
"Obviously at the time, I was like 'Ew, a boy, he's kissing me on the cheek!' And now I'm like 'Oh my god, I'd led Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again.'"
For Sophia Grace, he best moment was when she met another Canadian.
"Me and my dad have always been huge fans of Drake, and I saw him casually coming down the Grammys carpet, and I was like, 'Drake, my dad loves you so much,' and we had a chat with him," recalled Sophia Grace.
However, one of their biggest shared moments was when they met Nicki Minaj.
"What do ya'll want to do next? What's the next thing for you?" Ellen asked during this week's show.
"I'm focusing on my music at the moment," Sophia Grace said. "I actually have a new single that's just come out called Little Things, and the music video's also just come out."
Rosie, like Sophia Grace, also has her budding music career on the horizon.
"Obviously, I'm following in Sophia's footsteps. I'm releasing a new song. My new song is called Safe. The music video's out as well," said Rosie. "And yeah, I'm just loving music at the moment and focusing on that."
Before ending their segment, Ellen asked the girls to do something most people were hoping she'd ask.
"Would it be too much to ask since you're here to do Super Bass one last time?" Ellen asked.
The girls were super excited to perform and even whipped out the original props they had in their very first cover on YouTube.
Their cover was amazing, and it's no wonder they're pursuing music because they seriously know how to sing.