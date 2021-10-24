Trending Tags

'SNL' Just Trolled Ellen DeGeneres With A Male Version Of The Talk Show Host & Yikes (VIDEO)

So cringe.

nbcsnl | Twitter

It's no secret that the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) likes to poke fun at times and a sketch during this weekend's episode which totally trolled The Ellen Degeneres Show definitely did not hold back.

The skit during the Saturday, October 23 show introduced "Mellen," the male Ellen, played by host Jason Sudeikis. The audience quickly learned that Mellen apparently hosts a daytime talk show that has "all the fun daytime energy of Ellen with a hard masculine edge."

Labelled as a "man's man," Mellen was seen chest-bumping audience members, occasionally punching them in the crotch, and engaging in some seriously cringe "awkward male dancing."

During the skit, the actors also poked fun at Ellen's ongoing joke of scaring her celebrity guests. As Mellen interviewed a guest about not wanting to get vaccinated, a person snuck up on them and jabbed them in the neck with a needle while everyone laughed and clapped.

The fictitious show also featured a segment called "Which crypto is popping right now?" and promised to teach you entry-level TikTok dances

Along with cooking wild boar with Joe Rogan, other celebrity guests included Louis C.K., Conor McGregor, and Jake Paul played by a very convincing Pete Davidson.

"I'm Mellen!" Sudeikis screamed as the skit ended, noting that they're sponsored by Peyronie's disease, which apparently can cause painful erections.

'SNL' Just Turned 'Squid Game' Into A Country Song & It's Catchy As Heck (VIDEO)

Rami Malek and Pete Davidson really understood the assignment.🤣

nbcsnl | Twitter, nbcsnl | Twitter

In news that probably no one had on their bingo card for 2021, Saturday Night Live (SNL) turned Netflix's Squid Game into a country song and honestly, it's catchy as hell.

Pete Davidson and SNL host Rami Malek started off the skit by lamenting their money problems, singing, "Yes, I'm broke and it's a damn shame, guess I gotta play the Squid Game."

Kim Kardashian Played Her Sister In A Brutal 'SNL' Skit & Their Mom Even Got Involved (VIDEO)

Khloe Kardashian made an appearance, too! 😅

nbcsnl | Twitter, nbcsnl | Twitter

Talk about a sister act! Kim Kardashian West didn't hold back when playing her famous sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in a brand new Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch this weekend.

After delivering her opening monologue and roasting literally everybody in her life, Kardashian West returned to the stage as Judge Kourtney in a spoof of The People's Court titled The People's Kourt.

Kim Kardashian West Hosted 'SNL' Last Night & Trolled Absolutely Everyone She Knows (VIDEO)

She zinged her mom, sisters, Corey Gamble and even joked about Ray J and Kanye. 🙈

nbcsnl | Twitter, nbcsnl | Twitter

Ouch, Kimmy! Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend and in her opening monologue, she totally roasted everybody in her life.

Taking to the stage on October 9, the American media personality, socialite, model and businesswoman took aim at her mom, dad, ex-husband Kanye West and sisters — and she did not hold back.

Kacey Musgraves' Nude 'SNL' Performance Is A Tribute To A Hit '90s Movie

Guitar ✅Cowboy boots ✅ Clothes ❌

Saturday Night Live | YouTube, Forrest Gump | Paramount Pictures

Life with Kacey Musgraves is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you're going to get.

Musgraves kicked off the new season of Saturday Night Live with a soul-baring performance of her new song "Justified."

