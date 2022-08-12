NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

anne heche

Anne Heche Isn't Expected To Survive A Car Crash & Ex Ellen's Words Are Raising Eyebrows

Heche and Degeneres dated from 1997-2000.

Senior Global Editor
Actress Anne Heche. Right: Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show.

Actress Anne Heche. Right: Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show.

@anneheche | Instagram, TheEllenShow | Twitter

Ellen DeGeneres didn't have much to say this week about ex Anne Heche's brutal car accident, which put the actress in a coma from which she is not expected to survive.

Heche, 53, has been in the hospital in intensive care since last week, when her car crashed into a home in Los Angeles and caught fire.

Her family announced late Thursday that she suffered a severe brain injury and is "not expected to survive." She was still on life support Friday to determine if her organs can be donated.

Heche dated Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, and a reporter caught up to Ellen a few days ago to ask her about the crash.

Ellen would not have known at the time that Heche's accident was fatal, but the accident did make major headlines throughout Hollywood.

"Have you spoken to Anne Heche since the accident?" a reporter asked her, per video published by Fox News.

"I have not," said Ellen. "We're not in touch with each other so I wouldn't know."

She was then asked if she'd like to send any messages or well-wishes to her ex.

"Sure," said DeGeneres. "I don't want anyone to be hurt."

The whole encounter lasted only about 20 seconds and DeGeneres was on her way to her car at the time, video shows.

Her response provoked some strong reactions online, where some blasted DeGeneres as "cold" while others came to her defence.

"So tired of seeing Ellen DeGeneres hounded by the press about her hospitalized ex Anne Heche," wrote one Twitter user. "Why should she be forced to make a statement?"

DeGeneres and Heche dated from 1997 until 2000. A year after their breakup, DeGeneres told the Los Angeles Times that Heche was her first heartbreak.

"I’d always been the one to leave relationships, and I had been in long-term relationships, and it was the one time I really believed this is forever," she said.

DeGeneres' talk show ended earlier this year, so she no longer has that platform to address something like this.

She has not sent out an additional statement as of Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department says a preliminary test found "the presence of drugs" in Heche's system at the time of her crash last week. The crash investigation is still underway and final toxicology results have not come in yet, the LAPD said Thursday.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...