TikToker Goes Viral For Roasting Canadian Accents & 2 Provinces Got Slammed So Hard
A comedian is going viral on TikTok after posting clips of their stand-up shows online and roasting Canadian accents.
One of the comedy skits posted by BryanOJokes has over 1 million views. In the video, he talks about how Canadians learn Quebecois French their whole lives, but once they leave the country and speak french, people "don't have a f*cking clue what we're talking about," he said.
"Have you ever heard someone from France speak French? It's very different. It's beautiful. It sounds like they are pouring champagne," the comedian adds.
"Have you ever heard a sentence in Quebecois before? Ready? Weeeeeeeee," he yells nasally. Bryan then says that the sound he just made is a whole sentence in Quebecois.
But, the comedian affirms that here in Canada, everyone loves Quebec, but he also adds, as if talking to the province, that "you don't let us love you."
"Like an angry ex-wife who can't get over the divorce. 'I'm leaving,' 'Okay, I have no money. I'm back," he joked.
Another video that BryanOJokes posted to TikTok is also gaining a lot of attention. Here he roasts accents in Ontario, focusing on one particular group of people.
"One dumb accent in Canada too that we don't mention a lot and it f*cking sounds like this guy right f*ckin here, eh?" the comedian jokes, doing his best impersonation of a Letterkenny character.
The accent he's referring to is an exaggeration of how people who live in a city around 60 kilometres east of Toronto speak. Ouch!
"It's embarrassing like we make fun of the American accent," he says. "Do you know who the f*ck I think I am, bud? I play minor f*cking hockey, fella. I'll f*ckin' drive a Ski-doo through your f*ckin' head, bud."
The comedian ended that video by saying he'd just read an excerpt from a screenplay he's writing called "Oshawa: The Movie."