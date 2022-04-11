Viral TikTok Appears To Show A Young Fan Being 'Ghosted' By The Leafs & It Hurts To Watch
"His heart was a bit broken."
A viral video is pulling at the heartstrings of Toronto Maple Leafs fans on TikTok.
In the video posted on March 14, a young Leafs fan wearing an Auston Matthews jersey is seen trying to get the attention of the team as they walk off from the Heritage Classic game in Hamilton.
One by one the team passes by the superfan without casting as much as a glance as the boy waves at them. That being said, it looks like player 25, Ondrej Kase, acknowledges the young boy with a grin and a wave before a camera crew corrals the fan away from the players.
"When your son gets ghosted by the Leafs...his heart was a bit broken," the text in the video reads as 'Oh No' plays in the background.
"He was so excited to see the team he loves so much...and then gets ghosted. He still had a great time watching them and sure does love his Leafs," the caption reads.
The video has gotten over 625,000 views and 35,000 likes since it was posted, and a lot of fans weighed in on what happened.
Over 5,000 comments have been posted on the viral video
"Tell him not to feel bad. They even ghost the Stanley Cup," one user wrote.
Another apologized to the TikTok user and said, "If it was the Habs, Price would have high five him," while another called on the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, and the Vancouver Canucks to "show this little one what fan appreciation should look like!"
A few TikTok users came in for defence for the Leafs though.
"To be fair I don't think some of them actually saw him," one wrote.
Another noted how the Leafs get this every day.
"I'm sure it's exhausting. Cameras and fans in their face," they added.
Narcity reached out to one of the spokespersons at the MLSE a couple of times but didn't hear back before this article was published.
