A Tourist Crashed A Couple's Marriage Proposal & TikTokers Say It Was 'On Purpose' (VIDEO)
"I would be livid."
Anything can happen when a marriage proposal takes place out in the open and one couple is showing that to be true in a viral TikTok video.
TikToker Jordan McGowan posted a video of her proposal in Iceland and it's sparking a lot of feedback on the social media platform thanks to a tourist who didn't realize what was going on.
The TikTok video posted on Tuesday starts off by showing McGowan and her now-fiancé Sean Munn posing for a photo by the Gullfoss Falls during their trip.
Munn then goes down on one knee as a shocked McGowan realizes what's happening.
That's when you see a tourist who is taking photos or video on her phone step right behind Munn as he's still on one knee.
Photos that follow show the happy couple embracing after their special moment and the clueless tourist is right there with them snapping away on her phone.
Honestly i find it funny 😂 no harm done its a laugh to watch.
Speaking to Narcity, McGowan says the trip to Iceland was a surprise vacation gifted to the couple for Munn's 30th birthday.
When asked about how she felt about the tourist being in their engagement photos, the Irish woman says she didn't even see her in the moment.
"I didn’t notice her at all only noticed when looking back at the photos and video," she said.
"We laugh about it really. It’s so funny, no harm done at all. At the end of the day we are in a public place!"
She adds that if anything the tourist "makes the video."
The woman has since posted Instagram photos showcasing her engagement ring and ones from the proposal where she managed to crop out the tourist.
While McGowan and her fiancé find the entire situation comical, other people on TikTok are not as forgiving.
With over half a million views, many people are expressing how they would feel if something like that happened to them.
"I would be livid," one person commented while another says they would be "mortified."
Others suggested that the tourist knew what was going on and she did it "on purpose."
"That was absolutely on purpose, I’d have words," one viewer stated.
"The way she STEPS over his foot!!! 😠" another person observed.
Others are upset because the fellow tourist wasn't even taking pictures of the scenery behind the couple.
"I’m sorry but I’d be so mad she’s not even taking photos of the main gullfoss waterfall," one person said.
"She’s like oh yes perf spot to take multiple pics of the sky," another person echoed.
While many others expressed their angry opinions, as long as McGowan and Munn aren't phased that's all that matters!
Congrats to the happy couple!