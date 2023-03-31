A TikToker Proposed By Putting Himself In A Movie & Her Reaction Is Everything (VIDEO)
"I'm BAWLING."
Some people like to go above and beyond when it comes to proposing to their partner and one man is sharing the unique way he chose to ask his girlfriend to marry him.
The man shared his elaborate proposal in a TikTok video, which involved a lot of prep work and renting out a movie theatre, and it's getting a lot of love online.
TikToker Daniel Le shows how he pulled off his creative plan, which involved photoshopping himself into the Oscar-winning film Everything Everywhere All at Once.
At the beginning of the video, Daniel says that he brought his girlfriend, Annie, to the theatre to "rewatch" the film.
Daniel even edited trailers into the fake video to make it seem more real.
The best part of the TikTok video is seeing his girlfriend, who has no idea what is going on, react to what she's seeing on the screen.
"Why is the quality so bad?" she asks the person sitting next to her at one point.
Then she sees her boyfriend show up on the screen and asks, "wait what's happening" while covering her face.
Partway through the man appears on the screen expressing why he loves his girlfriend so much while showing videos of her.
Not soon after Annie realizes her friends and family are all inside the theatre.
Of course, the video ends with Daniel getting down on one knee to propose and his girlfriend says yes.
Daniel also makes it clear he knows movie theatre proposals have been done before but in his caption, he notes "hopefully not an EEAAO [Everything Everywhere All At Once] version."
@danyo_le Theater proposals been done before but hopefully not an EEAAO version LOL 👀 @a24 #everythingeverywhereallatonce#oscarmovie#bestactor#movieproposal#proposal#proposalvideo#movietheater#eeaao#oscars#marriageproposal#engagement#kehuyquan#jamieleecurtis#michelleyeoh♬ In Another Life - Son Lux
With over 2 million views since it was posted, people are loving everything about the proposal and are sending their congratulatory messages to the couple.
"It's so nice to see men love this hard," one person shared, while another wrote, "Never seen a more perfect proposal."
"Not me crying, this is so funny, wholesome and creative," another TikTok user shared.
"THIS IS...LITERALLY... EVERYTHING!!!" one comment reads, while another says "I'm BAWLING."
Others said Daniel was "setting the bar too high" or they focused on Annie's funny reactions.
Anyone who is questioning how Daniel pulled it off will be happy to know he posted a follow-up video showing exactly how he organized the proposal inside the movie theatre and how he put together the video.
Reaction on that video is similar to the original with people saying it made them emotional.
"Yeah I'm crying for sure this is the most thoughtful, sweetest, intimate and heartfelt proposal I've seen," one person commented.
"I don't even know yall but I am in bed wiping tears from my eyes bc of this. Congrats," another person wrote.
It's unclear if the creators or stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once have seen the proposal, but we hope they see it at some point.
Congrats to the newly engaged couple!