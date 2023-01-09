A Texas Couple Got Engaged At Adele’s Vegas Concert & Her Reaction Is Priceless (VIDEO)
The singer even posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram.
What better way to start the year than attending your favorite artist’s concert? And if she happens to notice you, even better. Now, grabbing her attention during your marriage proposal? That’s just something else.
This is exactly the case of a couple from El Paso, TX who traveled to Las Vegas, NV to attend Adele’s show and celebrate the new year. As the party was happening, the pair got engaged, and the singer seemed to be the happiest witness of them all.
In a video posted by Instagram user Caleb Campos (@calebbeautyofficial), the poster can be seen getting down on one knee and asking his boyfriend to be his forever date. As the pair say yes to each other, Adele immediately starts pointing out at them while yelling: "They’re getting engaged, they’re getting engaged! Happy New Year!"
"He said yes, and Adele was there!" the Instagram reel caption reads. "Six years ago, we flew to London to see Adele at a closing concert in London. Before London, we stopped in Paris. A ring caught my eye at a jewelry store, and as I bought it on text, I told the sales lady to please add that specific ring as well."
Campos also shared on his social media post that NYE is the couple’s anniversary, as he asked his now-fiancee to be his boyfriend seven years ago. Additionally, the Instagram user wrote that the pair is a huge Adele fan, but Campos says his partner loves the singer a little bit more.
The excitement was so much that even Adele herself posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram account.
"Weekend 7. Happy New Year to You and Yours," the singer captioned the social media photo carrousel.
"I got to propose to the love of my life!! Everything was perfect!! Thank you, Adele. Happy New Year," Campos commented on the songwriter’s post.