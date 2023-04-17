A Guy Faked A Kidnapping For A Marriage Proposal & TikTokers Are Split On Her Response
“The most controversial proposal ever."
Proposing to your girlfriend is an objectively happy occasion, but one Australian native on TikTok found a way to turn it into an emotional rollercoaster by staging a fake crime before popping the question.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
TikToker Tahli Rizk filmed her brother Adam Rizk’s proposal to his girlfriend, Vanessa Moujalli, and posted it for the world to enjoy. It’s safe to say it’s a very unconventional proposal idea.
The TikToker’s video shows her soon-to-be sister-in-law and a few other people driving somewhere in Lebanon when all of a sudden, their car is stopped by a group of masked figures attempting to kidnap them.
The caption over Tahli's video read: “How my brother decided to propose in Lebanon.”
The caption definitely undersells it, although nothing can prepare you for how things unfold in the video.
The “kidnappers” forcefully open the doors of the car and drag Moujalli out as she pleads with them to stop.
“I’m not going with them… I told them I’ll give them whatever they want,” Moujalli says in distress.
Eventually, they force Moujalli into another car with the so-called kidnappers, blindfold her and start driving off to the proposal destination.
Meanwhile, Moujalli is obviously going through it.
Visibly distressed, Moujalli even yells “What’s happening?” But no one breaks character, and they keep the proposal plan going.
Eventually, they reach the beachside proposal site, where Rizk is seen waiting with a bouquet and a ring.
As soon as they take the blindfold off Moujalli, shock and realization take over.
Rizk gets down on one knee while their family and loved ones around them cheer, and band comes in to start playing music.
Although Moujalli stays crying from the beginning to the end of the video, she goes from fear to joy pretty quickly as she takes on her new fiancée title.
The sister, who posted the TikTok, called it “the most controversial proposal ever” in her video's caption, and people in the comment section couldn’t agree more.
Thankfully, Moujalli wasn’t traumatized enough to reject the proposal and said yes, even posting some sweet pictures from the day on her Facebook.
One person under the video commented, “She's not crying cos he proposing... she crying cause her life flashed before her eyes and she thought she was (dead),” followed by the skull emoji.
Another person wrote, “This gonna be the worst and the best experience in her life.”
“Me personally, I'd say no lmao,” wrote another user.
One user simply pointed out that the whole thing was “so strange,” and it looks like most people agree.
A user who said they're close to the couple chimed in and wrote, “The way Adam looks so proud he just traumatized Vanessa. I’m dying.”
Although the video was traumatic, it definitely had a happy ending, and the only thing one can do now is wish the newly engaged couple a happy life together…hopefully with fewer pranks for Moujalli's sake.